Atlanta teen remembered 1 year after his death for saving kids from drowning at Florida beach

Spring break will always mark tragedy for two Metro Atlanta families after their loved ones drowned last year. Today they honored 16-year-old Bryce Brooks on the anniversary of his death.

For the family and friends of Bryce Brooks, this spring should be a celebration of his graduation from Maynard Jackson High School. But this weekend, it was a different kind of celebration: A balloon release to honor his life, cut short.

“It was a phone call that no parent ever wants to receive,” said Bryce’s father Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

It was Spring Break 2023, exactly a year ago, when 16-year-old Bryce Brooks ran into the water in Pensacola Florida to help other kids who were struggling. He was followed by family friend Charles “Chuck” Johnson who also went into the water to help, but neither Bryce nor Chuck make it out alive.

“Unfortunately, we lost our baby to rip tides which many times can look like more calm water and not knowing the danger is just beneath the surface,” said Brooks. “To find out that he sacrificed his life in an effort to save others meant the world to us.”

“This has been probably the hardest year of our life and we miss him a lot,” said Crystal Brooks, Bryce’s mother.

A parents broken heart never mends. But for the parents of Bryce Brooks, their grief has fueled them. Over the past year, they have created the Bryce Brooks Foundation.

“The goal is to educate people how to swim, how to become certified lifeguards, we have a scholarship for graduating seniors,” said Crystal.

They would give anything for one more day. They are taking the anniversary of his death to honor Bryce and share his legacy, so his impact continues on.

“He is loved. He was loved. He is loved. He is a beautiful kid,” said Crystal.

To learn more about the foundation go to https://www.thebrycebrooksfoundation.org/.

