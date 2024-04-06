Atlanta police working to identify suspects who robbed store with employee at gunpoint

The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify three suspects believed to have robbed a store at gunpoint back in February.

According to the APD BOLO, the Robbery Unit is investigating the incident, which happened in the early morning on Feb. 20.

APD said officers were called to a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest in response to a reported business robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the store’s employee, who told them that several unidentified men entered the store with guns.

The employee told police he was forced to the floor at gunpoint, and the suspects took several boxes of cigarettes, a savings box and money from the cash register.

Then, the suspects left in a black pickup truck with black rims, according to the investigation’s preliminary details.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects or more about the case is asked to call APD. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information and tips can be submitted anonymously to 404-577-8477 or online.

