Atlanta police working to identify alleged ‘repeat’ Target shoplifter, $2,000 reward offered

The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify and find a woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Target store on Caroline Street.

According to Atlanta police, the alleged shoplifting incident happened in the early afternoon of May 4.

Police said they were called to the Target location around 12:38 p.m. to respond to reports of a shoplifter.

When officers talked to the store’s loss prevention staff, they were told an unidentified woman had “passed all points of sale with several items worth around $500 concealed inside of a backpack.”

Store staff said she was confronted by employees but shoved her way physically pas them and ran fro mthe store.

Loss prevention staff also told police that the woman is “a repeat” shoplifting suspect at the location.

Now, APD is working to identify and find her. Anyone with information about the woman can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or online.

Identifying information that helps the case can earn an up to $2,000 reward, APD said.

