Atlanta police want to identify men they say stole tools from home
Atlanta police want to identify two men they say stole tools from a home.
On Monday, March 4, police responded to 1805 Brewer Blvd SW to a burglary call.
According to police, two men entered the home at 1:50 a.m. and stole a pressure washer and a saw.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If you recognize the men shown in the surveillance footage, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman arrested for shooting neighbor’s cat, Ga. deputies say
Last fugitive of 76 people indicted in one of Ga.’s largest drug trafficking case arrested in Mexico
SNAKES! As temperatures warm, sheriff’s office warns of rattlers slithering through Georgia
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: