Atlanta police want to identify 3 women they say stole $1,400 in merchandise from Nike store
Atlanta police want to identify three women they say stole over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Nike store.
On Monday, April 1, at approximately 5:34 p.m., officers responded to the Nike store located at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE.
An employee told police that three women walked into the store and stole approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information on their identities is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
A few weeks later, employees of the Nike Well Collective in Alpharetta told police that three women stole $7,795 in merchandise, then quickly ran to a car waiting outside and sped away.
Police have not said if there is any connection between the two crimes.
