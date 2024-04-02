Atlanta police find suspects hanging out near where they allegedly sucker punched, robbed man

Atlanta police found two men suspected of robbing a man at an ATM just down the street from where they allegedly sucker punched him.

On Sunday, March 10 just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the Courtyard By Marriott hotel at 133 Carnegie Way NW about a reported robbery.

Officers spoke to the victim who said he walked to a nearby ATM at the Ameris Bank at 260 Peachtree Street NW and while he was withdrawing cash, two men who appeared to be homeless approached him.

The victim told police that the two men said they needed money to get a hot meal.

He gave each of them $20 and began to walk away when one of the men sucker punched him and stole his wallet.

The victim said he was knocked down but was able to regain his senses and ran back to the hotel to call police.

The victim described the men who robbed him and that description was given to officers searching the area.

Officers located the two suspects sitting on the outside steps of a nearby church at 360 Peachtree Street NE.

Police arrested Conara Hill, 50, and Terrance Myrieckes, 48.

Hill was charged with robbery and Myrieckes was charged with robbery and simple battery.

The men were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The victim suffered minor cuts and abrasions from the attack.

