Atlanta police searching for missing 9-year-old girl who left a note for her grandmother

Atlanta police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Ameena McDonald was last seen Sunday afternoon at 411 McAfee Street.

She is five feet tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She has braids and was last seen wearing purple sweats and black shoes.

She may have a blue roller backpack with her.

McDonald left a note for her grandmother to find that read “VERY SMART COOL I’M SOMEWHERE YOU’LL NEVER FIND ME BUT ITS DIVINE.”

If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: