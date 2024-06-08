Atlanta police searching for man who robbed clerk emptying gaming machines

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk after he was emptying gaming machines.

On Sunday, June 2, police say they responded to 1683 Lakewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta just before midnight to a larceny call. The address corresponds with a Amoco gas station.

When they arrived, police say they spoke with the manager of the gas station who said while one of the clerks was collecting money from gaming machines and putting it in a bag, an unidentified black man walked over to the bag filled with money and while the attendant wasn’t looking, the man snatched the bag and ran.

The suspect is a black man with a slim build, wearing a grey t-shirt with black skinny jeans, white sneakers and a black skullcap.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

