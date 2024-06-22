Atlanta Police searching for man accused of stealing a FedEx van from local market

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a FedEx van.

Police say on Wednesday, just after 10 a.m., Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a carjacking of a FedEx van at 2070 Alison Ct. SW.

When police arrived to the Neighborhood Market location, they learned the suspect got into a FedEx delivery van, pointed a gun at the delivery driver, and subsequently stole the vehicle.

Shortly after the van was taken, it was found abandoned near 1932 Stanton Rd. SW in East Point. The victim was uninjured in this incident, according to APD.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

