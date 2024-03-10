Atlanta police searching for gunman who killed man at South Fulton apartment complex

Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road in South Fulton.

On the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 23, Lewis Cherry was shot at around 1 p.m.

Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Cherry died from his injuries.

Cherry’s daughter, Katrina, is devastated by his murder.

“I just don’t understand. He’s been in that neighborhood for so long. Just to hear that something like that happened. I’m trying to grasp it,” she said.

If you have information about the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

