Atlanta police release video of moments leading up to shooting that injured 3-year-old on Easter

CrimeStoppers and Atlanta Police have issued an alert to others to be on the lookout for a group of people that may be connected to a shooting that injured a 3-year-old on Easter Sunday.

On Tuesday, APD released a video of the moments leading up to the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video shows an argument between a group of men on the basketball court at Rodney Cook Sr. Park.

Police said the argument escalated to a shooting that resulted in the 3-year-old being grazed by a bullet.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at the park which is located near Vine Street NW & Thurmond Street NW.

In the video, a crowd of people is on and surrounding the basketball court.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the 2-minute-and-45-second mark in the video, the crowd of people starts running away as gunshots erupted.

Police are asking for your help to identify suspects.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: