Atlanta police release body camera footage of judge’s arrest after incident with officer

Atlanta police have released body camera footage of the moments leading up to the arrest of a Douglas County probate court judge.

The video, released Friday night, shows the confrontation between an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Judge Christina Peterson at the Red Martini bar in Buckhead.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore went through the nearly two hours of video to see what happened in the moments before her arrest.

There was an argument and fight in an area outside the lounge. When an officer got involved, he said the judge hit him. She said it was an accident.

Police say Peterson shoved the officer in the chest. The video then shows the officer wrestle her to the ground and handcuff her.

Witnesses say Peterson was trying to stop a man from attacking another woman.

“She was the one that was grabbing him. She didn’t mean to hit the officer,” Alexandria Love said.

“I don’t know what happened but I know she purposely did not want to harm a cop,” another witness, Madison Kelley, said.

Love says she was the one Peterson was trying to help and the man who attacked her got away.

Attorney Marvin Arrington Jr., who represents Peterson, says she was acting as a good Samaritan and didn’t do anything wrong.

“We believe that Atlanta police should dismiss the charges,” he said. “And if they can’t dismiss them, then the district attorney’s office should.”

Peterson is facing charges of simple battery on a police officer and felony obstruction.

