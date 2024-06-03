Atlanta police looking for woman accused of stealing King Charles Poodle from home

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing a King Charles Poodle from a residence, officials say.

Police say they responded to a home on April 7 at 9 a.m. on Memorial Dr in reference to a larceny call.

When police arrived on scene, the victim said that her black and white King Charles Poodle was stolen from her yard.

Surveillance footage provided by the victim showed on April 6, at 6 p.m., an unidentified woman is seen walking on the victim’s property and taking the dog.

The suspect is described as a black woman, with blonde hair, wearing all black.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

