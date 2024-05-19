Atlanta police looking for man suspected of breaking into car, stealing credit cards

Atlanta police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a car, stealing credit cards, and then using at least one of them at a nearby convenience store.

On Friday, May 3, at approximately 8:34 p.m., Atlanta police say someone broke into a car at 135 Chastain Park Avenue NW.

Officers spoke with the victims, who said their car had been broken into and a purse containing various banking cards had been stolen.

One of the credit cards was used at the Power Package store at 3196 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Employees from the store gave police surveillance footage showing the person who fraudulently used the credit card.

If you recognize him, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

