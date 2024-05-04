Atlanta police investigating double homicide in northwest Atlanta
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the deaths of two victims in northwest Atlanta.
According to APD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a location in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the scene was the site of a double homicide. Now detectives are at the scene working to learn what happened.
