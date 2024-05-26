Atlanta police investigate stabbing that critically injured person

Atlanta police say a person was stabbed Saturday night near Campbellton Rd. SW and Delowe Dr. SW.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene.

Their investigation is continuing.

Police did not identify the victim and did not provide any information about the suspect.

