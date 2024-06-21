Atlanta police arrest shooting suspects after high-speed chase

Atlanta police released video of officers tracking down men suspected of being involved in a shooting.

Officers started following the suspects in a blue Tesla after a shooting on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. earlier this month.

They brought in a police helicopter to join the chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers followed the men to Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.

The driver lost control of the car and jumped out, leaving the other suspects for police.

Police were able to arrest the driver a short time later.

They arrested the fourth suspect in another city.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: