Atlanta man charged with attempted armed robbery in Aiken County

Win Hammond, Aiken Standard, S.C.
Jun. 3—An Atlanta man has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested Vincent Banks, 57, on Friday.

Witnesses told deputies Banks carried a rifle into a McDonald's on Frontage Road, according to a police report.

Eyewitnesses and video evidence show Banks pointing the rifle at an employee and saying, "fill it up."

Witnesses and video evidence also show Banks pointing the rifle at a customer, according to the report.

A witness said Barton said he needed gas money to get back to Atlanta.

Witnesses said Barton then walked to Interstate 20 to a U-Haul truck where he was arrested, according to the report.

Barton was charged with attempted armed robbery, two counts for pointing a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Attempted armed robbery is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Pointing a firearm at a person is punishable by up to five years in prison for each count.

Possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit violent crime is punishable by five years in prison.

An Aiken County magistrate denied bond.

No further court dates have been set.