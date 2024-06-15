Atlanta father drowns after jumping off cliff, into ocean off California coast

An Atlanta man drowned earlier this month when he jumped off of a cliff and into the ocean for fun.

Hans Materne, 45, was found unresponsive in the water in Santa Cruz, California on June 5, according to KSBW-TV.

His wife wrote in an online fundraiser that Materne was spending the day at the beach when he decided to jump into the ocean from the top of a cliff, which locals do often.

She says the current caught hold of Materne and he drowned.

When his body was recovered, Santa Cruz County deputies say they tried to save his life, but weren’t able to do so.

“Hans was an incredible father, husband, and friend. I will never forget our time together,” his wife wrote online.

The community has rallied around his family and raised more than $10,000 in an effort to bring his body back home to Atlanta so he can be buried.

