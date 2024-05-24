Atlanta breaks into top 25 cities for parks in U.S.

The Trust for Public Land ranked Atlanta as the 25th best city for parks among the largest 100 cities in the United States.

A release from the City of Atlanta said the city jumped three spots compared to last year’s ranking, giving it its highest score in ParkScore history.

The ParkScore index focuses on how the largest cities in the U.S. provide access to parks and green spaces in urban areas, scoring each city by acreage, access, investment, amenities, and equity, which the TPL says are the main criteria for “an excellent park system.”

In terms of access to parks, 79% of Atlanta residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park, according to TPL.

“Access to quality parks and greenspaces across our city has remained a top priority throughout my administration, which is why I created the City’s first Greenspace Advisory Council my second month in office. Atlanta’s parks and recreational areas play a vital role in creating healthy, connected communities where families and friends make memories that last a lifetime,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

“This recognition for our parks system is a testament to strategic investments and innovative planning. Thank you to our Department of Parks and Recreation team for the hard work to get us this far, and the dedication to our city that will propel us even further,” he added.

Among the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. by population, the median is 74% of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park, while in all cities and towns in America, it’s 55% of residents.

Going by the numbers, Atlanta’s rank as 25th best in the U.S. by TPL was based on high scores for investing in city park systems, an “abundance” of activities at city parks and popularity with multiple age groups.

The top amenities at Atlanta parks, according to TPL, are basketball, dog parks, playgrounds, senior and recreation centers, permanent restrooms and splash pads.

The city also has a higher-than-average equity score, in terms of where parks are distributed throughout city neighborhoods and how they balance out for different social and economic backgrounds across the city.

While access, amenities, investment and equity were scored highly, Atlanta city parks received a low score for both a below-average overall area for parkland and a below-average median park size.

“The City invests $249 per person on parks, twice the national ParkScore average of $124 per person. The City’s investment scores benefitted significantly from the passage of infrastructure ballot measures in 2022. DPR led various capital improvement projects in 2023,” according to city officials.

TPL said roughly 6.4% of Atlanta was parkland, while the median park size was 2.9 acres.

