Atkins Stohr: Biden is talking ‘directly’ to Black voters, who ‘decisively helped’ him win in 2020
President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Philadelphia as part of the campaign’s push to court Black voters ahead of November. This comes after former President Trump’s rallies in New York City and his polling gains among minority voters. Mike Memoli, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Jeremy Peters join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Biden’s rally and former Capitol police officers stumping for the president on the trail.