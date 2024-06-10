Athol Police seeking public’s help in finding missing teenage girl

Athol Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Nialeshka Brito Jimenez, 16, has been missing since Friday, police said in a post on Facebook on Monday morning.

Police released two photographs of Nialeshka, who has long, brown hair in the photos.

Missing teen

One photograph shows the girl wearing blue jeans and a peach-colored top and white sneakers. The second photograph shows her wearing a white top and black pants.

Anyone with information that could help find Nialeshka is urged to call the Athol Police Department at 978-249-3232 and ask to speak with Officer Call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

