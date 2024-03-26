Athletic Park project moving forward

Mar. 26—ANDERSON — The first steps toward the revitalization of Athletic Park has been approved by the Anderson Board of Public Works.

The Board of Public Works approved a contract in the amount of $2,164,487 with Culy Contracting LLC to relocate water mains at both Athletic and Edgewater parks.

The city received $1.5 million in state READI grant funds for the project.

There are three water lines that run through Athletic Park and Edgewater Park.

The long range plan is to construct a new interceptor sewer line at Edgewater Park.

The work to relocate the water lines is expected to take about six months.

The board also approved an Indiana code that will lead to the revitalization of Athletic Park.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the state code allows the city to advertise for requests for proposals and qualifications for a company that will eventually do the work.

Broderick said the company will be responsible for the construction of the improvements and then turn the completed facilities over to the Board of Public Works.

He said the state code allows for a guaranteed price on the project.

Broderick is working with HWC Engineering on the preliminary design for the project to include construction and financing.

The preliminary design including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, an aquatic center, rock climbing, performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.

The proposal included a ferris wheel, several different water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.

