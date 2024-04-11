Athletic director returns to Pekin high school after being placed on administrative leave

After being arrested for child endangerment last month, Cole Stoner has resumed his duties as Pekin Community High School's athletic director.

According to Tazewell County court records, Stoner was arrested March 29 and charged with endangering the health of a child.

In a Wednesday news release, Pekin Community High School District 303 superintendent Danielle Owens said that Stoner was off duty when he was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol before operating a motor vehicle with his child as a passenger.

Owens noted that Stoner denied being intoxicated but acknowledged that his actions demonstrated "very poor judgement."

“The Board of Education and administration of Pekin High School are disappointed with Mr. Stoner’s actions, and he has been reprimanded for his conduct and provided clear expectations for future conduct in the strongest possible terms,” she added. “With that said, Mr. Stoner has been an exemplary employee at PCHS during his tenure prior to this incident and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence while his court case is pending like any other citizen.”

Owens added that Stoner informed the school of his arrest the next day and was placed on administrative leave as the district investigated the matter.

Stoner has not been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or any other offense. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 9.

In Illinois, conviction on the Class A misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Athletic director returns to school after child endangerment arrest