Athletes like Jack Gohlke are unstoppable once they're in 'the zone.' Psychology proves it.

The basketball phrase “being in a zone” was never more apparent to Kentucky basketball fans than in its recent loss to Oakland University. Drilling shots with all the twisting, curling grace of a man falling off a garbage truck, Oakland guard Jack Gohlke, a substitute with five previous years of Division II basketball, helped create another early Wildcat exit with 10 three-point baskets in 20 attempts and a career-high of 32 points. He hit six more in the next game, setting an NCAA record for most threes in a player’s first two tournament games.

It wasn’t a total surprise. In an earlier “zone” game against Hillsdale College, Gohlke had gone 9-of-12 in threes just in the second half, a game in which he described the hoop as an “absolute ocean.”

As a not-surprising sidelight to Kentucky’s loss, a story out of Oakland said about $8000 worth of Oakland University t-shirts were ordered from Louisville-area fans after the game, apparently because with Louisville losing its coach and most of the current roster has signed up for transfer portals, it’s going to be a little chilly in The Falls City, too.

Being "in the zone" is more real than you think

But, as it turns out, there is a lot of psychological evidence that being in a basketball zone with the hoop an absolute ocean is a very real and well-researched fact. That zone exists. For some of us, anyway. And in many sports and activities besides basketball. Including writing.

In scientific circles, the zone was called “flow” by positive psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, whose name will not fit on any basketball jersey near you. With “positive psychology” defined as “the study of elements that make life worth living.”

Csikszentmihalyi has written many articles and books on the subject, his most prominent the 1990 epic: “Flow: The Psychology of Optimum Experience.” He received world-wide attention with his Ted Talk depicting flow as the secret to happiness.

The concept, of course, is not just confined to basketball. In the bigger picture he defined a state of flow as “being completely involved in an activity for its owns sake. The ego falls away. Time flies. Every action, movement and thought follows inevitably from the previous one, like playing jazz. Your whole being is involved, and you are using your skills to the utmost.”

He made no direct mention of taking three-point jump shots as if falling sideways off a garbage truck, but you get then idea.

So here is the sad kicker. According to Csikszentmihalyi, average people playing a game of pick-up basketball – or a French horn – may be totally into the game. They may leave ego behind, maintain their focus and play their heart out.

But that doesn’t guarantee flow. It also takes sufficient skill level. The talent you can’t teach, as coaches like to say. And taking about 10 million three-point shots in practice also helps. Csikszentmihalyi warns matching low-difficulty tasks with low skilled individuals results in apathy, not flow.

Csikszentmihalyi—and I’m beginning to wish the guy’s name was Smith—defined many components necessary to finding flow. That includes having clear goals, receiving immediate feedback—like maybe a ball clanging off the rim —and suppressing self-consciousness. Add in total concentration, effortless activity, total control, sense of time and sense of ecstasy. These things can be achieved over time, but not always enough to get you in a zone.

Great athletes have described “being in a zone” to where time seems to slow down, everything happens in slow motion, giving them the ability to see a speeding baseball, an imposing pass rusher, an opening to the basket. They explain they feel a sense of pure bliss when in the zone far beyond their normal, day-to-day enjoyment of the game.

The state of flow doesn't happen on its own

The average basketball player can’t achieve this state of flow no matter their desire. Tunnel vision isn’t enough. They simply lack the required skill level to consistently get “into the zone.”

Think of those with those skills: Michael Jordon, Stephen Curry and Caitlin Clark, who routinely drops in 30-foot threes with absurd regularity when not making great passes. Certainly, Kentucky basketball freshman Reed Sheppard also saw the hoop as an absolute ocean in several games this year.

These athletes have, and here comes Csikszentmihalyi again, “autotelic personalities.” They participate in an activity because it is rewarding in and of itself, not because they are trying to hit external goals. Persistence and curiosity are common traits among those people. They enjoy situations like pronged practice sessions that most people would find monotonous. An individual’s level of autotelic experience has shown to correlate with an ability to achieve a flow state.

Let’s move back to Gohlke. He is pursuing his master’s degree in finance at Oakland while fittingly and simultaneously cashing in on his sudden national fame with NIL tax-season TurboTax endorsements, among others.

He doesn’t look the part but he fits the picture. He seemed totally relaxed on TV with his success, welcoming the challenge, offering the thought “We are not a Cinderella team.” That’s because he knows his turf, his game. It ain’t always pretty but it works. At one point this year he had taken 347 three-point shots and only eight two-point shots. And he only hit about 38% of them prior to his career best, 50% shooting night against Kentucky. Shooting into an absolute ocean.

Basketball sparked my fascination of 'the zone'

I have long been fascinated about “the zone” because I distinctly recall three instances over about 70 years of athletics in which I fell into it myself. Three was it.

Two of those came in basketball. One was several eons ago in a high school game in West Chicago, Illinois. The best three parts of my game were I could shoot, I could shoot and I could shoot. Not much interest in defense. West Chicago had two large brothers on their team, 6'11 and 6'9.

I started shooting from outside—there was no three-point line then, but same distance—but I could not miss. I was very surprised when I did miss. It was all in slow motion. I literally felt outside my body watching myself shoot, the ball slowly drifting into the net. Absolutely memorable to this day, and it never happened in high school again. It never came close to happening in college.

The second basketball game was in an industrial league game in a Chicago suburb, an absurd time and place. The ball was going in. Going in. Going in. I hit 19 of 21 shots from outside, about 14 in a row, as I watched myself do it.

The third instance was a golf game in college. I had never shot a par round before or since. I was in absolute rhythm. Every drive was in the fairway. Every needed shot on the green. Had a few three putts and equal number of one putts. Just a couple “gimmies.” Shot a par 36. Relaxed. Confident. Total control. And, oh yeah, ecstatic.

