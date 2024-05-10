Athens woman falls for computer scam and reports $150,000 loss

An Athens woman and her mother recently lost more than $150,000 in a scam that originated from a fake Microsoft message that appeared as a pop-up on a computer.

Athens-Clarke police met with the 65-year-old woman on April 25 in which she laid out how she was duped by the callers over a period of about a week.

The woman, who had allowed the scammers to have access to her bank account, explained that her mother’s bank account was connected to her account, thus allowing the thieves to withdraw at least $35,000 that belonged to her 87-year-old mother.

The scam began easily enough, when the woman explained to police that she was working on the computer when the phony Microsoft message appeared on her screen and explained her IP address was comprised. She was provided a number to call.

This led to a conversation with the con artist about how her account had charges linked to child pornography. Eventually police said she was told to withdraw $50,000 from her account at Bank of America. While withdrawing the cash, a bank employee became suspicious, but she explained that the situation was OK, according to the report.

The woman then learned from the scammer that a federal agent would arrive at her home and she was given a secret password that only she and the agent would know. When the man arrived, she gave him the cash and he left.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said Thursday that scammers often use couriers who don’t know they are participating in the scam and this is likely what happened here.

Then the scammer called again and instructed her to send more money through bitcoin, according to the report.

She was then told to get $35,000 from her bank and when she did, a bank employee once again questioned the transaction, but she told the banker what the con artist told her to say if questioned. The report shows she explained, untruthfully, that she was buying a house and this money was the commission fee.

The woman called police when she realized she had been scammed.

She kept records of her interactions with the thieves, which she provided to the officer, according to the report.

