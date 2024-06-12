Athens woman charged in fatal shooting of domestic partner

Athens-Clarke police are investigating the Wednesday morning death of a man that resulted from “reckless conduct” that occurred in north Athens.

Police said Jeremy Howard, 31, died of a gunshot wound stemming from an incident at a home on the 100 block of Nowhere Road.

Police have charged Heather McCall, 26, of Athens with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 a.m., but detectives have not released details of what happened that resulted in the charges. Police said Howard died of his wound at a local hospital.

McCall and Howard were in a domestic relationship, Thompson said. McCall was transported to the police station for interviews before she was placed in jail.

The shooting is under investigation by Detective Paul Johnson, who can be reached at 762-400-7060.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens woman charged with reckless conduct in man's shooting death