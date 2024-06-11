Athens teen gets 20 years in prison for Barrow County assault

An Athens teenager pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison recently for a violent assault in Barrow County that left another teenager critically wounded with permanent injuries.

Edwin Rodriguez Pena, 19, was living in Athens on Spring Valley Road, when the assault occurred on March 3, 2023. He entered guilty pleas on June 5 in Barrow County Superior Court to aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Wayne Locklin sentenced Pena to 35 years, with the first 20 years in prison.

Pena was denied bond after the shooting and has remained in jail since the shooting which occurred after 11 p.m. in a restaurant on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.

Pena was not a regular employee at the restaurant, but was filling in for someone else when the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported he shot a co-worker, Lorenzo Sanchez, who was 16 at the time.

Sanchez’s family was agreeable to the plea agreement, according to Sanchez’s grandmother Katheryn Titus. Sanchez, who turns 18 on Sunday, was living in Bethlehem, but had previously resided in Athens and had attended Cedar Shoals High School.

Titus said Tuesday that her grandson has now returned to work, but still faces more reconstructive surgery on the wounds that shattered bones. He is also continuing with physical therapy.

Warrants show that Sanchez was shot in the chest, his left upper arm and lower arm, his right leg and his jaw. Pena was armed with a Glock 9mm pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The reason for the attack remains unclear.

“We know he was high on mushrooms and walking around all day with a gun concealed in his clothing, which we didn’t know until it was too late,” the grandmother said.

According to the warrants, Sanchez’s stepfather was also in the restaurant and he was threatened by Pena, although he was not shot.

At one point, the stepfather made a 911 call for help and can be heard on the recording pleading with Pena, according to the warrant.

The document also shows that while the stepfather was trying to help Sanchez, that Pena told him “if he dies, we are walking with Jesus tonight.”

“I’d give anything to know why and where he acquired this firearm,” Titus said. “There’s a 99% chance it’s not legal. People providing people with these weapons need to be held accountable.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens teen gets 20 years in prison for shooting in Barrow County