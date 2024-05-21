Athens State University names Dr. Catherine Wehlburg as 39th President

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens State University has named its 39th President of the University.

The Athens State University Board of Trustees has named Dr. Catherine M. Wehlburg as the 39th president of Athens State University. The appointment marks the third woman to be named as a permanent president and the first in almost a century.

Wehlburg succeeds Dr. Philip Way and has served as Interim President since January 2023. She originally joined the Athens State team in June 2021 as the University’s Provost.

Dr. Wehlburg received her B.S. in Psychology and her M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Florida. She is an accomplished leader and has over three decades of experience in higher education. In addition to her faculty and administrative roles, she has also served as a Senior Fellow at the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) and at the American Association of Higher Education (AAHE).

She is known nationally for her scholarly work in teaching, learning, and the assessment of student learning outcomes. She has been recognized for her work in outcomes assessment by being elected president of the Association for the Assessment of Learning in Higher Education (AALHE) and has received their Outstanding Achievement Award.

“We are excited to officially begin the President Wehlburg era at Athens State University,” said Senator Arthur Orr, Chair of the Athens State Board of Trustees. “The Board believes Dr. Wehlburg has the willingness to make any needed changes and adjustments in the months ahead to take Athens State to heightened levels not previously seen. She is deeply committed to our University, and we have great confidence in her leadership.”

“I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to work with the amazing faculty, staff, students, and alumni of Athens State University, and I thank the Athens State Board of Trustees for their confidence in me,” stated Dr. Wehlburg. “I look forward to partnering with all members of our community as we begin this new era at our historic and distinctive institution. Together we will continue to foster a spirit of innovation and academic achievement that has defined Athens State for over 200 years. Onward ever!”

