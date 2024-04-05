When will Athens see totality during a solar eclipse? Only one opportunity in 21st century

People will be rushing outside to check out a total solar eclipse — something that doesn't happen very often in the U.S. — on Monday, April 8.

For those in the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, the phenomenon will create what looks like a black Sun as the Moon moves completely between the Sun and the Earth causing the Moon to block the Sun's light from reaching Earth, casting a large shadow down on the planet.

Totality will not be visible in any part of Georgia this year. However, the Peach State, which was in the path of totality for the 2017 eclipse, will see totality multiple times this century.

In 2078, Athens will be in the path of totality, with an estimated 5 minutes and 15 seconds of totality in the area, according to TimeAndDate.com.

When are the next total solar eclipses in Georgia?

Solar eclipses in the US in 2017, 2024, 2044, 2045, 2052, 2078, 2078, 2099.

According to data provided by National Eclipse, an independent informational platform, at least five total solar eclipses will be visible over the U.S. between now and the year 2100.

Here's when and where Georgia can expect to see the next total solar eclipses, according to Time and Date, a hub for weather and astronomical data:

Aug. 12, 2045 over southwest Georgia in the area west of Valdosta and south of Albany.

March 30, 2052 over central and south Georgia including cities like Savannah, Fitzgerald, and Valdosta.

May 11, 2078 over central Georgia including cities like Augusta, Athens, and Atlanta.

How much of the April 8 solar eclipse will Georgia see?

According to NASA's maps, Georgians may be able to see about 65% to 85% of the sun covered, depending on where you live. An interactive zip code and map tool is available to take a closer look at your exact area's peak times and other possible spots for seeing the total eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Future total solar eclipses: Athens, Ga. to see totality in 2078