Athens, Pa., man sentenced for starting fire at Tioga Downs that killed 30 racehorses

Boyd H. Fenton, an Athens, Pa. man charged in November with starting a fire that destroyed a barn at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort, killing 30 horses, was sentenced Friday in Tioga County Court and will serve seven to 15 years in state prison.

Fenton pleaded guilty in front of Tioga County Court Judge Adam Schumacker to arson, assault, burglary and dozens of counts of criminal mischief and violations of New York State Agricultural & Markets Law, according to the Tioga County District Attorney’s office.

Tioga County District Attorney Kirk O. Martin said the indictment alleged Fenton unlawfully entered a barn at Tioga Downs Casino on Nov. 9 and started a fire, destroying the barn, injuring a trainer and killing 30 horses and a cat.

Martin said a person who entered the burning barn Nov. 9 to save the horses suffered second-degree burns and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment, leading to the assault charges.

Fenton is currently in Tioga County Jail and will soon be sent to a state prison, according to the Tioga County District Attorney's Office.

