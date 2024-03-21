Athens man surprised to see goods delivered, only to be stolen by another delivery driver

A delivery driver for Amazon dropped off a package outside an apartment on Jennings Mill Parkway in Athens on March 16. But when the resident arrived home, the package with $92 worth of athletic clothing was gone.

The resident’s Ring camera captured the theft. And he was surprised. The video shows a person delivering food to his neighbor.

“A Door Dash driver delivered food next door and then took my stuff,” the 27-year-old man said Thursday.

An Athens-Clarke police officer responding to the location reported he viewed the footage that captured the theft.

The victim said he hasn’t heard from police yet.

“They said they will look into it,” he said.

