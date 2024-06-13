Athens man pleads guilty to Frankston murder, kidnapping

Jun. 12—An Athens man has pleaded guilty to murder for the December 2021 death of Marco Matthew Gonzalez in Frankston, as well as related kidnapping charges.

According to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Robert Mason Eckhert III pleaded guilty to murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, June 6.

Eckhert was sentenced to 60 years for murder and 25 years for the other charges. However, Mitchell said that since Eckhert is a "habitual offender," with two or more prior felony convictions, the 25 years was enhanced to life.

Mitchell said he must serve at least half of his sentence on each count.

"The victim's family actively participated in the resolution of the case and approved the plea agreement," Mitchell said. "The victim leaves behind two children aged 10 and 9. Family members gave victim-impact statements after the plea.

"The state is satisfied that justice was upheld with this plea," Mitchell said. "The only guarantee for a conviction was through the plea negotiation process. This gives closure to the victim's family.

"Eckhert will have to serve 30 years flat before being considered for parole," she also said. "Due to Eckhert's selfish actions, two young children are fatherless. May they keep his memory alive through stories and photos. We are grateful to all the law enforcement agencies that played a role in solving this case."

Eckhert was arrested for the murder of Gonzalez, 37, on Dec. 9, 2021 after deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance at a home at 2655 Anderson County Road 309.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that during an altercation Eckhert had shot and killed Gonzalez and was holding four residents of the home hostage at gunpoint.

Gonzalez's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of the residence.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home, Eckhert was convinced to release the other residents and was safely taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Eckhert was indicted March 23.