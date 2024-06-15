Athens man gets 60 years in prison for 2021 murder, hostage situation

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man has been sentenced to 60 years in state prison after he was found guilty of murder for a 2021 Frankston hostage situation.

In December of 2021, Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, was shot and killed on the front porch of a home near County Road 309 before Robert Mason Eckert, 38, retreated inside and took hostages.

Eckert was then arrested after the hostage situation was brought to an end safely. Later, he was indicted on charges of capital murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 7, Eckert was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for murder and 25 years in state prison for four charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His two sentences both started on June 7 and he was given a 912-day jail credit for time already served, according to Anderson Count judicial records.

