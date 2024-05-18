Athens man convicted of murdering mother in 2018

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County jury found an Athens man guilty of murdering his mother in 2018 on Friday.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Sean Kevin Sutton was convicted of murdering his mother.

On November 21, 2018, Athens Police said they, along with EMS and the Limestone County coroner, were called to the scene at Roberts Apartment complex on Malone Street around 2 p.m. At the time then Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a relative found a woman’s body in her home.

Johnson said it appeared the victim was physically assaulted. He did not go into detail about the crime, but he added that investigators found weapons inside the home.

The Athens Police Department later identified the victim as Emma Sutton, 79.

They said her son, Sean, was found several blocks away from his mother’s apartment 25 minutes after they were called to the scene to investigate.

At the time of the murder, News 19 learned Sutton served time previously in the late 90s, for an attempted murder in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Corrections website notes he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1997. However, Sutton has no criminal history in Alabama.

Sutton will be held in the Limestone County Jail until he is sentenced for the conviction on July 24.

