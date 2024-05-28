Athens man convicted in fatal shooting of woman during concert in South Carolina

Jarquez Cooper, right, was convicted of murdering a woman at a Foogiano concert. He is shown at a 2020 bond hearing in Greenville, S.C.

An Athens man recently was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting a woman during a gunfight at a Greenville, South Carolina nightclub, where two people were killed and seven others wounded.

Greenville County Circuit Court Judge Darrell Fisher imposed the sentence on Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, 24.

The jury convicted Cooper of killing Mykala Bell, a Greenville mother of two who was attending the July 4, 2020, concert by rapper Foogiano.

However, the jurors acquitted Cooper of the murder charge stemming from the death of Clarence Sterling Johnson Jr., 51, of Duncan, South Carolina, who was working as a security guard at the Lavish Lounge on Whitehall Road.

Eight other criminal charges against Cooper, including attempted murder, were dismissed after the trial based on "prosecutorial discretion," according to the records filed with the Greenville Clerk of Court.

The Lavish Lounge never reopened after the violence of that night. The victims in the shootings ranged from 21 to 51 years old, with six victims admitted to a hospital due to the severity of their wounds.

The weeklong trial ended Friday.

Prosecutors had alleged the shooting stemmed from a gang dispute, according to earlier reports from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper was part of the crew working for Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown. He is originally from Greensboro, Georgia.

Brown was not charged in the Greenville shootings, but he did serve a prison term in Georgia for an unrelated conviction of tampering with evidence.

Spartanburg, South Carolina TV-7 reported that the solicitor’s office, which prosecuted the Cooper case, said the split verdict was a result of the complexity of the case.

“Videos of the shooting shown in court were dark and difficult to see, and multiple people brandishing weapons, making it difficult to discern exactly who fired into the crown,” according to the news report.

