Athens County corrections officer charged with drug trafficking

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens County corrections officer who is accused of taking money from inmates and providing them with drugs was arrested on Thursday.

Command staff at The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail discovered evidence a corrections officer was involved in the transportation and distribution of illegal items in the jail, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The jail alerted The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, and they initiated an investigation.

The task force confirmed evidence of multiple inmates providing money to a corrections officer through a digital currency application. In return, the officer distributed nicotine pouches and illegal narcotics to inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was identified as William McMillan Jr., 24, of Glouster. On March 14, he was transported from Trimble Township to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. During the interview, he reportedly admitted he did receive money from inmates and provide them with nicotine pouches and illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

McMillan was arrested and charged with one felony count of drug trafficking and one felony count of illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility. Due to his recent employment at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, McMillan was transported to the Muskingum County Jail.

McMillan appeared in court on March 15 and was released on his own recognizance with an ankle monitor as a condition of release. The case will be forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are expected.

