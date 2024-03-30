Athens’ Anna Stovall scores hat-trick in playoff win over Henderson

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas showdown in the area round of the high school girls soccer playoffs Friday night, as the Athens Lady Hornets took on the Henderson Lady Lions in Tyler.

Athens’ Ann Stovall shined, scoring all three of the Lady Hornets’ goals in the first half, as they went on to beat Henderson 3-1.

Henderson ladies get shout out from U.S. Soccer legend Clint Dempsey

The Lady Hornets will not get set to take on Jacksonville in the regional quarterfinals.

