APD: One person dead after shooting at south Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting at a south Austin apartment complex on Wednesday, the Austin Police Department tells KXAN.

Officers with APD responded to an apartment complex located at 401 Little Texas Lane around 8:40 p.m. The area is near the intersection of West Stassney Lane and South Congress Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took one person to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, a department spokeswoman said. APD later told KXAN the person died at the hospital.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, but an APD officer is expected to hold a briefing later tonight.

