ATCEMS: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Del-Valle 3-vehicle crash

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Del Valle Friday night, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly after 9 p.m., ATCEMS medics responded to the crash on Pearce Lane and Kellam Road, where a total of five people were involved. That’s near State Highway 130 and State Highway 71.

Medics said two of the three vehicles rolled with a possible ejection. Travis County STARFlight also responded to the scene and transported one person with “critical injuries.”

One other adult person was pronounced dead on the scene, medics said. The three other people on the scene did not get transported.

Drivers should expect extended traffic delays and closures, medics said. No other details were released Friday.

