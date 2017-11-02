Kiev advances in Europa; Milan held to 0-0 again

Apollon's Emilio Zelaya, left, with his teammate Hector Yuste celebrates his goal against Atalanta during the Europa League group E soccer match between Apollon Limassol and Atalanta at the GSP stadium, in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The match ended 1-1. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

AC Milan has wasted a chance to make the Europa League knockout stage with two games to spare after AEK Athens held it to a second straight goalless draw on Thursday.

Milan scored eight goals in the first two group matches then began to emulate its poor performances in Serie A, where it lost to Juventus 2-0 at home on Saturday and has won just one of its past six matches.

Milan strikers Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone were kept at bay by solid AEK defending.

Austria Vienna won at Rijeka 4-1 in another game in Group D. All four teams still have a shot to make the next round.

Elsewhere, Dynamo Kiev made it through by beating Young Boys 1-0. Arsenal could follow it with a win over Red Star Belgrade later Thursday. Another Italian club, Atalanta, was on course to advance before conceding a goal deep in stoppage time in Cyprus.

Everton hopes were squashed.

Here's a look at the action:

EVERTON ELIMINATED

Lyon knocked out struggling Everton 3-0, with all the goals in the second half.

Bertrand Traore scored the first on a fast counter, substitute Houssem Aouar added the second, and Memphis Depay finished Everton off with a header.

Everton now can fully concentrate on reviving its Premier League campaign. It sits in the relegation zone. Everton's Cuco Martina was taken off on a stretcher with an unspecified injury minutes before halftime.

Atalanta led Apollon Limassol 1-0 from halftime to deep into the match, and looked set to advance after a 26-year absence in Europe. But then Emilio Zelaya equalized four minutes into injury time.

Atalanta and Lyon still control Group E, five points ahead of Apollon.

KIEV KICKS ON

Dynamo Kiev needed a win over Young Boys in Bern and got it courtesy of Vitaliy Buyalskiy, who scored late.

Dynamo leads Group B by two points from Partizan Belgrade, which was second after beating Skenderbeu 2-0.