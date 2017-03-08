At tonight’s White House dinner: ‘Pathological liar,’ meet ‘Lyin’ Ted' Cruz

On Wednesday evening, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi, will dine with President Trump at the White House. Cruz has been effusive in his praise of Trump lately, calling his joint address to Congress a “positive, unifying vision for the country.”

But the two former primary foes were not always so cordial, as the 2016 campaign got personal, dragging in both men’s wives, conspiracy theories about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and National Enquirer stories.

“His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said of the man he called “Lyin’ Ted” during the primary. “What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don’t even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it. I mean, what was he doing — what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death? Before the shooting? It’s horrible.”

Trump brought the rumor up again the day after accepting the Republican nomination in Cleveland.

In the heated contest, a group backing Cruz ran ads with some of Melania Trump’s modeling work in conservative Utah, suggesting she was unfit to be first lady. It led to Trump retweeting an image comparing the two candidates’ wives with an unflattering photo of Heidi Cruz, which is still active on his account:





After spending the early parts of the campaign saying he wouldn’t get into a “cage match” with Trump, Cruz accused the Trump campaign of planting a National Enquirer story accusing him of adultery in March, and unloaded on his opponent the morning of May’s Indiana primary.

“This man is a pathological liar,” said Cruz. “He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth.”

“The man is utterly amoral,” continued the senator. “Morality does not exist for him. It’s why he went after Heidi directly and smeared my wife, attacked her. Apparently, she’s not pretty enough for Donald Trump. I may be biased, but I think if he’s making that allegation, he is also legally blind.”

“But Donald is a bully. Bullies come from weakness. Bullies come from a deep, yawning cavern of insecurity. There’s a reason Donald builds giant buildings and puts his name on them everywhere he goes.”

Cruz spoke at the Republican National Convention, but didn’t explicitly endorse Trump during his address. After the election, Cruz’s name was floated as a possible attorney general — a maneuver the transition team employed with a number of former opponents, which had the effect, intended or not, of defusing their criticism and bringing them on board with the new administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked Wednesday whether Trump had plans to apologize to Heidi Cruz during her visit. Spicer did not answer the question directly, saying that the president is looking forward to the dinner and is willing to engage with anyone who can help move the country forward.

Cruz is far from the first former rival to make up with Trump following a contentious, mudslinging primary. Trump in turn will need his former rivals as he attempts to get health care reform and the rest of his agenda through Congress. But with the level of vitriol and deeply personal attacks on display during the campaign, it’s not just policy disagreements the Republicans will need to forgive.

Here are a few of the other reconciliations that have followed the White House win.

Marco Rubio

The Florida senator was harsh with the eventual primary winner, calling Trump a “con artist,” an “erratic individual” and “dangerous.” He also compared Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying, “There is a lunatic in North Korea with nuclear weapons, and some would say a lunatic trying to get a hold of nuclear weapons in America, but that’s different.” Rubio also got more personal, suggesting that Trump had small hands, which could signify a deficiency in other parts of his anatomy. This was partially in response to Trump labeling the senator “Little Marco.”