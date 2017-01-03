At his final swearing-in ceremony as VP, Biden was peak Biden

Vice President Joe Biden participated in the swearing-in of new members of the U.S. Senate at the opening of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. And as has been the case in previous years, Biden took the opportunity to pose for selfies, kiss babies and charm entire families at the ceremony, which was streamed live by C-SPAN.

Joe Biden just bopped Tammy Duckworth’s daughter on the head with the Constitution of the United States ❤❤❤ — Grace Leeper (@graceeleeper) January 3, 2017

Biden isn’t shy, as evidenced by his encounter with Sen. Chuck Grassley’s wife, whom the vice president greeted with a kiss on the lips.

After greeting Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, Biden joked to a priest accompanying Leahy, “Bless me, father, I have sinned.”

While welcoming Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Biden posed as Blumenthal’s daughter, Claire, took a selfie with him, and then took matters into his own hands.

After swearing in Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Biden asked if he could pose for a photo with the former Republican presidential candidate’s kids. Rubio and his wife obliged.

But not everyone was receptive to Biden’s charms. When the vice president moved in for a kiss on this baby from North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s family, she snubbed him.

Nonetheless, those watching at home were transfixed by the outgoing veep.

This remains my favorite ceremonial swearing-in of the Joe Biden era pic.twitter.com/OTzudY1wcy — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) January 3, 2017

swearing-in joe biden is the best joe biden — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 3, 2017