Asylum-Seekers Flee US Border Patrol For Canada

There has been a reported increase in the number of individuals trying to trespass into Canada — several doing so under dangerous and freezing conditions — since President Donald Trump assumed office.

Canada Border Services Agency said that it found 22 people illegally crossing the border into the Canadian province of Manitoba this weekend, and in a separate but related incident eight asylum-seekers, including four children, were photographed while they attempted to make their way into the Canadian border.

The scene captured in photographs recorded a family parked in a taxi near the Canadian border in Champlain, New York. Four adults and four young children fled the cab toward the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer was questioning a man in the front passenger seat. The family claims that they are Sudanese and had been living and working in Delaware for two years.

As they approached them, the RCMP helped lift the children up off the snow and reportedly asked an adult woman if she required any medical care while the man being questioned for verification of his papers by the U.S. officer threw his belongings and luggage into the snow-covered gully that separated them.

"Nobody cares about us," he said, according to Reuters.

The man then reportedly grabbed their passports, which had been seized by the U.S. officers, before making a run for it. Although the U.S. officer yelled and chased the man, he made it past the border marker and into the hands of the Canadian police.

The border patrol police officer reportedly told his Canadian counterpart that he was in the process of detaining the man who was an undocumented immigrant in the United States. He then passed the luggage to the RCMP, which carried the articles, along with the people into their vehicles, so that they could be transported to a nearby border office for an interview.

A number of individuals have been trying to trespass into Canada and several are doing so under dangerous and freezing conditions. The influx has reportedly increased after President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and travelers from seven countries entry into the United States (the order has been now temporarily suspended by a U.S. federal appeals court), and since sweeping raids on undocumented immigrants led to more than 600 arrests from 11 states.

The Canada Border Services Agency said that the 22 people who attempted to cross the border this weekend were being processed in accordance with the Canadian law, CNN reported. About 100 people have crossed into a small border town known as Emerson, Manitoba, in just two months, the report added.

