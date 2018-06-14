After asylum limits, some ask: Does 'gang violence' need a new name?

Does the bloodshed in Central America really count as “gang violence” anymore?

That question took on renewed urgency this week, after United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced new limits on asylum Monday, ruling that domestic abuse and gang violence can no longer be considered factors.

The decision would restore “sound principles of asylum and longstanding principles of immigration law,” he said, as US immigration courts face a backlog of some 700,000 cases – increasingly from Central America’s Northern Triangle, made up of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Immigrants’ advocates hunkered down with the ruling this week, formulating arguments against it. But many also say it raises a larger issue about the reality in Central America: Over the past decade, violence has taken on a new shape.

Transnational criminal groups have not only carved out physical territory, but play outsize roles in formal and informal politics and power brokerage, observers say. Violent death rates in El Salvador and Honduras are higher than most nations at war, and more people are estimated to be dying today than during the region’s bloody civil wars of the 1970s and ’80s. The military is deployed on the streets from Mexico to Honduras, and in recent years international organizations that typically limit their work to war zones have started popping up in Central America.

“Gang violence,” most observers agree, is no longer a suitable label. And in light of Mr. Sessions’ ruling, finding more accurate language could become more urgent. More than 80,000 unaccompanied minors and family units from the Northern Triangle were apprehended at the US’s southern border in fiscal year 2018, often fleeing extreme violence back home. Fewer people crossed the border in 2017, but asylum claims for individuals from the “Northern Triangle” region went up 25 percent between 2016 and 2017.

“I would say 80 to 85 percent of my clients are coming from a context of gang violence or unchecked domestic violence,” says Nicole Ramos, an asylum lawyer in Tijuana with the legal-aid organization Al Otro Lado. “They’re coming from countries, especially domestic violence victims, where there is no system of protection. Lives are seen as not worthy of protection.”

The concepts of war and persecution that shaped today’s asylum laws, many advocates argue, no longer match reality. “The language we use to describe armed conflict is surprisingly imprecise,” says Robert Muggah, co-founder and research director for the Igarapé Institute, a Brazil-based think tank focused on security in the Americas. He was part of the team that ran the Humanitarian Action in Situations Other than War project, which studied how changing violence in Latin America has created the need for new approaches to humanitarian response.

“The language we have goes back to the mid-20th century with the laws of war and the Geneva Convention,” he says, but the nature of conflict around the world has transformed dramatically since then.

“Today we’re increasingly seeing organized crime, extremism, terrorism, and [we’re] grappling with what to call these things. There’s no international legal class,” he says, which affects not only asylum-seekers’ treatment, but how the international community observes and regulates the conflict.

'NEVER MEANT TO ALLEVIATE ALL PROBLEMS'

Sessions notes in his ruling that “the mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes – such as domestic violence or gang violence – or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim.”

"Asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems – even all serious problems – that people face every day all over the world," he said Monday. The number of people claiming a “credible fear of persecution” in interviews with homeland security shot up to 94,000 in 2016 – nearly 19 times the number in 2009, Sessions said.

The announcement overturned previous decisions that abused women could apply for asylum, if they can prove that their home country is unable or unwilling to protect them. Experts fear the move could push domestic violence back into the shadows, where it has festered as a “private matter” for decades.