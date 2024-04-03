ASU Title 9 hosts Sexual Assault Awareness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Students expressed support for sexual assault awareness on campus at Angelo State University on Tuesday, April 7.

Representatives from ASU’s Title 9 Compliance Office set up in the Houston Harte University Center to mark “Wear Teal Day”. This event promotes awareness and prevention of sexual assault.

“When we gather together and wear teal we’re keeping in mind that the goal is to end sexual assault and the way that you end something,” said Title 9 Officer Brittany Smith. “It helps to raise awareness that there is an issue and then talk about ways that we can prevent that.”

Students also stopped by the booth in the university center on campus to pick up free activity and information kits to take home.

