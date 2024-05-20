ASU orders all Tempe campus classes moved online after air conditioning failure

All in-person classes on Arizona State University's Tempe campus will be held remotely until further notice after a campus waterline failed and flooded the basement of a crucial facility Saturday morning.

According to an ASU spokesperson, the flooding damaged the basement of the Central Plant Facility which operates "essential pumps that distribute cool water, crucial for supporting the air conditioning systems across campus buildings."

Due to the malfunction, all in-person classes on the Tempe campus were ordered to be held remotely until further notice. Students attending 'Session A' of ASU's summer classes, which began Thursday and continue through June 26, will be affected by the closure.

The university advised all employees whose presence was necessary to continue working on campus as the facilities technicians worked to resolve the issue and keep key buildings at an optimal temperature.

Buildings including University Services, Fulton Center, University Center A, B, C and ASU Police were not affected by the issue.

Students and faculty were advised to check their ASU email for operational updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU classes held online 'until further notice'