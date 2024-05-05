ASU junior awarded Don Bolles investigative reporting fellowship

Abigail Beck, a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at Arizona State University, is the eighth recipient of the Don Bolles/Arizona Republic News 21 Fellowship.

The fellowship was created in 2016 in memory of Bolles, a Republic investigative reporter who was mortally wounded when a dynamite bomb exploded under his car on June 2, 1976. He died 11 days later after three of his limbs were amputated to stave off infection.

In 2019, Republic investigative reporter Richard Ruelas examined Bolles' death and some of his unfinished work in a podcast, "Rediscovering: Don Bolles, Murdered Arizona Journalist."

Each summer, a senior or graduate student has the opportunity to participate in a full-time investigative project through ASU's News 21 program. The student receives a $15,000 stipend to cover travel and other expenses.

This summer's project tackles the state of democracy in America and examines potential hurdles leading up to the 2024 election.

Fellows spent 15 weeks this spring conducting research before heading to Phoenix for their 10-week field reporting fellowship. Their final stories — to be produced in text, video, audio, photos and graphics — will be shared with national media outlets for publication.

Abigail Beck

Previous News21 projects have taken on topics including police reform, COVID-19, extremist groups and juvenile justice, and past publication partners include the Washington Post, NBC News, the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation provides core support for the program. Individual fellows are supported by their universities as well as a variety of foundations, news organizations and philanthropic partners that include the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, Hearst Foundations, The Republic and Gray Television. The Republic initially established the fellowship for five years but sustains it with a grant to the ASU Foundation from the newspaper's Season for Sharing education program.

Beck, 21, was born and raised in Gilbert where she attended Gilbert Classical Academy. The following interview has been edited for clarity.

Question: How has Don Bolles influenced your career?

Answer: Prior to this (fellowship) I didn't really know a lot about him. So I started researching him and I was really impressed by his work and his dedication to local investigative journalism. I just think that people like him that dedicate their livelihood to creating this good investigative journalism that's hyperlocal really makes accountability possible through journalism.

Q: Why did you want to be part of this fellowship?

A: I really have always liked doing long-form work and opportunities like this don't happen a lot and so I applied for it and when I got it I knew I had to dedicate a lot of time to this issue because I really care about (political reporting). This is an opportunity as a student that not many reporters may get in their life, so I'm really grateful to be a part of it.

This year's project is through the lens of election season and voting access is really what I've been focusing on and how people and authorities interact with the election season.

I think I'll gain a new perspective on how to report on something from a national level. I'm just really grateful for the opportunity and the fact that The Arizona Republic — they didn't have to sponsor somebody within it but they did which shows their commitment to young journalists in Arizona and I think that's something really special.

Q: What do you hope to gain from the fellowship?

A: I've never had the chance to report on something nationally. I've always been doing local coverage. And so I finally get a chance to do something that really looks at things not necessarily from an Arizona or a Tempe or Phoenix lens but actually a United States lens which I think is a good, new challenge for me just because it's so much broader and there's a lot of complexity that I haven't been introduced to before this.

Past Don Bolles fellows

2017: Agnel Phillip is a data reporter at ProPublica in New York. He was previously a data reporter at The Arizona Republic.

2018: Kianna Gardner is a regional digital editor for Lee Enterprise's Mountain West sites. She's also been a sustainability reporter and digital producer at Arizona PBS.

2019: Isaac Windes is an education reporter at San Antonio Report. He was previously an education reporter at the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram.

2020: Franco LaTona is a communication specialist at the University of Texas at Austin.

2021: Emma VandenEinde is a Mountain West reporter for KUNC Colorado.

2022: Nathan Collins is a Dallas Accountability Reporter for KERA North Texas.

