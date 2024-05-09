ASU announces 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With Angelo State University’s spring commencement ceremonies almost upon us, the university has announced its 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students.
The students, as well as the recipients of three superlative awards, were announced during the recent Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center. The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments, and each received a certificate of recognition.
The 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students are listed below alongside their hometowns, majors, and colleges:
College of Arts and Humanities
Diana Sergeant of Breckenridge – communication
Andrea Wieman of O’Fallon, Illinois – global security studies
Autumn Cleveland of Roby – English
Norris-Vincent College of Business
Peyton Black of Spearman – professional accountancy
College of Education
Darbi Tidwell of Brownwood – mental health and wellness counseling
Rachel Brandon-Hopper of Abilene – student development and leadership in higher education
Sandra Borges of Artesia, New Mexico – administrative leadership
Bryanne Burke Scott of Belton – educational leadership
Julia Collins of Conroe – curriculum and instruction-advanced instructor
Liv Liebman of Austin – professional school counseling
College of Health and Human Services
Samantha Thomas of Cisco – family nurse practitioner
Ketsaly Monic Castaneda of Del Rio – nurse educator
Jesus Aguilar of Fredericksburg – physical therapy
Leigh Anne Dycus of Cisco – athletic training
Hollis Haby of San Antonio – counseling psychology
Brian Baxter of Austin – applied psychology
Avery McNeme of Lubbock – coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration
College of Science and Engineering
Alyssa Allen of Ira – agriculture
Kami Smith of Hermleigh – animal science
The winners of the three superlative awards were selected from among the Outstanding Graduate Students by a separate committee. These recipients are as follows:
Samantha Thomas – Academic Excellence
Hollis Haby – Research Excellence
Julia Collins – Leadership Excellence
