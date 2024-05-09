ASU announces 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With Angelo State University’s spring commencement ceremonies almost upon us, the university has announced its 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students.

The students, as well as the recipients of three superlative awards, were announced during the recent Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center. The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments, and each received a certificate of recognition.

The 2024 Outstanding Graduate Students are listed below alongside their hometowns, majors, and colleges:

College of Arts and Humanities

Diana Sergeant of Breckenridge – communication

Andrea Wieman of O’Fallon, Illinois – global security studies

Autumn Cleveland of Roby – English

Norris-Vincent College of Business

Peyton Black of Spearman – professional accountancy

College of Education

Darbi Tidwell of Brownwood – mental health and wellness counseling

Rachel Brandon-Hopper of Abilene – student development and leadership in higher education

Sandra Borges of Artesia, New Mexico – administrative leadership

Bryanne Burke Scott of Belton – educational leadership

Julia Collins of Conroe – curriculum and instruction-advanced instructor

Liv Liebman of Austin – professional school counseling

College of Health and Human Services

Samantha Thomas of Cisco – family nurse practitioner

Ketsaly Monic Castaneda of Del Rio – nurse educator

Jesus Aguilar of Fredericksburg – physical therapy

Leigh Anne Dycus of Cisco – athletic training

Hollis Haby of San Antonio – counseling psychology

Brian Baxter of Austin – applied psychology

Avery McNeme of Lubbock – coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

College of Science and Engineering

Alyssa Allen of Ira – agriculture

Kami Smith of Hermleigh – animal science

The winners of the three superlative awards were selected from among the Outstanding Graduate Students by a separate committee. These recipients are as follows:

Samantha Thomas – Academic Excellence

Hollis Haby – Research Excellence

Julia Collins – Leadership Excellence

