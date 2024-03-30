Astronomer shares eclipse watching tips in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local astronomer is making sure Topekans are prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse as the event gets closer.

With just over a week left before the arrival of the solar eclipse, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson held a class in Topeka’s Gage Park to teach locals about what to expect. Part of her lesson included showing people how to view the eclipse safely.

“I like looking up and I like showing people what’s up there whether it’s day or night,” Culbertson said. “Viewing safely is very important. You can lose your eyesight if you don’t look at the sun safely.”

Culbertson taught people about the history of solar eclipses and gave a demonstration on how to watch it properly. She also showed people how to watch the eclipse with the help of homemade devices if eclipse glasses are not handy. For more tips on how to watch the eclipse safely, click here.

The eclipse lasts from around 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Topeka is expected to see around 90% of the eclipse as it occurs.

